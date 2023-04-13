Salman Khan Had Asked Shilpa Shetty Out on Date But Ended Up With Her Dad; Here's What Happened Next

Actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty are close friends. So much so that they had sparked rumours of them dating. While Shilpa had clarified that they didn’t date, Salman did ask her out on a dinner date once. In a video going viral, Salman was seen hosting his show Dus Ka Dum with Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty as guests. Speaking about their friendship, Salman revealed that he landed at Shilpa’s house to take her out for dinner but her father Surendra Shetty changed the plans for the night.

“We decided to go out for dinner. She lived in Chembur at the time so I went there to pick her up. I parked my car and she came down. I looked up and I noticed a man, 6ft 2inch wearing a lungi standing in the balcony. It was her father. I got a little scared," Salman recalled. “I greeted him saying ‘Hello sir, how are you?’ He says ‘I’m fine’ with a full ‘tashan’ look. ‘You bring her back by 12,’ he said. I said, ‘(I’ll bring her back by) 11:30.'"

Salman noticed a glass in his hand and asked if he could join him for a drink since they had half hour in hand. “I went up. I came up, we started speaking. I was having fun. She went to take a nap. I left their house at 5:30 in the morning," Salman added, leaving everyone in splits.

Surendra Shetty passed away in 2016. In 2018, as reported by India.com, Shilpa Shetty revealed that when Salman learned about her father’s death, he made his way to their house and broke down at the bar they used to drink at. “I remember, he would come to my house even at midnight sometimes, and by that time I’d already be asleep. Then Salman and my dad would sit down and drink a few pegs together. I remember, when my dad passed away, Salman came home, went straight to the bar table, laid his head down on it and cried,” she said.

