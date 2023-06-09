Salman Khan Has Rejected Dabangg 4 Script By Tigmanshu Dhulia? Here's What We Know

After delivering 3 hit movies in the Dabangg franchise, Salman Khan will soon be seen in the fourth part of the film. However, looks like the much-awaited Dabangg 4 may take longer to be created and created and produced. Buzz is that Salman has rejected the script and that the film’s director Tigmanshu Dhulia may have to completely rewrite the same.

According to a report in Times Of India, Salman Khan’s Dabangg franchise may have ran into a ‘dead end.’ The source close to the production unit revealed that “Salman has not liked the script given by Tigmanshu. The plan was to let Tigmanshu write and direct Dabangg 4. Now when the director completed his script, Salman is not the least happy with the end result.”

However, it’s still unclear if Tigmanshu has been asked to rewrite the script or whether someone else will be brought in to help tweak the same. Now with this development, it’s not clear if Tigmanshu would be directing the film anymore. The project may or may not be passed on to a different filmmaker.

Dabangg 1 was written by Abhinav Kashyap, however, the franchise was then passed on to Arbaaz Khan after a huge clash between Khans and Kashya. The film Dabangg 3 was directed by Prabhudeva.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3. It is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also brings back Katrina Kaif who has played the super-spy Zoya in the first two films. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the villain. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is slated for a theatrical for this year’s Diwali.

Salman also made a cameo appearance in the hit film Pathaan. Reportedly, it has been found that YRF is also working on a film that would have Tiger against Pathaan. Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The family entertainer garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.