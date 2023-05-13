Salman Khan Heads to Kolkata Amid Tight Security, To Meet Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Today

Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport amid tight security as he left for Kolkata to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. As reported, the actor will be in the city to perform for fans as part of his Da-Bang tour.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see the Tiger Zinda Hai actor wearing a black tee and denim jeans. He was looking cool as he stepped out of his car. He even waved to shutterbugs and also pose for them before heading towards the airport. The actor was seen surrounded by tight security following the death threats which he has received earlier. The video is trending on social media. Many fans also commented praising the look of the actor. One of the fans wrote, “Have Never seen him wear any kinda sport shoes or funky shoes. Always in a formal shoes.” Another wrote, “He is a gem.”

Watch the video here:

The actor will be performing in the East Bengal Club, Maiden Tent, Kolkata today at 6 PM. Fans can expect Salman to perform his best dance numbers. Talking about the DA-BANGG tour, it faced a delay earlier. The actual reason has not been revealed but it is speculated that the event was only postponed due to security concerns.

According to reports by ABP News, the organisers had previously stated that they were receiving assistance from the West Bengal government and top police officials to ensure the safety of the performers.

It is worth mentioning here that on Aap Ki Adalat, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star has reacted to death threats and acknowledged the necessity of the security measures. He said that “security is better than insecurity." However, he also expressed frustration at the inconvenience caused to his fans and others on the road due to the presence of security personnel.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif. The action thriller is the third installment from the Tiger franchise.