Salman Khan Holds Cigarette While Hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2; Photo Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

Salman Khan appeared to smoke during the recent Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. On Saturday night, the actor made his way back on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 to catch up on the week’s events in the Bigg Boss house and prepare contestants for elimination. Salman dressed in a formal outfit, wearing a fading blue shirt and pair of pants, and spoke to the contestants.

While fans were intrigued by Salman’s chat with the contestants, an eagle-eyed viewer noticed a cigarette in his hand. The picture soon landed on Reddit and several fans began reacting to it. Many felt that it was hypocrite of him to hold be smoking during the episode just a week after he schooled Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid about ‘upbringing, familial values and culture’ after they kissed on the show.

“We know he’s a hypocrite but if you are lecturing others atleast act better in front of them," a Reddit user wrote. “Then he gives lectures on morality to the contestants," added another. “It’s on OTT & not national tv so I think islie there is no legal issue. But he’s such a hypocrite. Lecturing contestants about culture & shit while doing every wrong thing out there lol," a third comment read.

For the unversed, last week, Salman slammed Akanksha Puri for the kissing scandal with Jad Hadid. When she told Salman that she has previously kissed in a web series, Salman lashed out by saying Bigg Boss OTT is not a scripted show.

“Ye show hai personalities ka aur aap dono ne apni real personalities dikha di. Ye scripted nahi hai. Toh ye aap dono ne jo kia hai ye aap dono ne apni marzi se kiya hai," he said. Insinuating that the women in the house have given Jad the leeway to be touchy-feely, Salman added, “Toh aap logo ne Jad ko Ko kya impression diya hai? Can’t you see that women in the house are very comfortable with Jad. So if everyone is okay with that, iske dimag mein yahi chalega ki ye content main bahar kar chuka hu toh yaha par bhi same hi hai. Tumlog ko ye sab karna hai toh kahi aur jaake Karo. Don’t mess my work."

“Aap sabko aisa lagta hai ki ye week ka highlight tha. Parvarish, parivaar, morality, kya woh task apne sabhyata ko leke tha (You all think this was the highlight of the week. Was it according to our upbringing, familial values and culture)?" he said in last week’s episode.