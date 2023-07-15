Salman Khan Hugs and Kisses Kareena Kapoor, Gets Romantic, Sings 'Tujhe Dekha To...' In Viral Video

A never-seen-before video of Salman Khan has surfaced online in which the actor can be seen performing on a stage and romancing Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the clip, the Tiger 3 actor can be seen lip-syncing to Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam’ as he also held a mandolin. Bebo then enters the stage and Salman romances with her. He goes on his knees, hugs Kareena and even kisses her hand.

While Kareena looked prettiest in a silver lehenga and traditional jewellery, Salman sported a grey t-shirt and paired it with matching jeans. Watch the viral video here:

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have worked together in several films including Bodyguard, Kyon Ki… and Main Aur Mrs Khanna among others. They were last seen together in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was widely loved by the audience. Salman Khan announced the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2021 but earlier this year, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Pooja Hegde has been roped in to replace Kareena Kapoor the film. However, there is no official cofirmation to this as of now.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will soon be seen Tiger 3. It is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali. Other than Tiger 3, Salman also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in his pipeline. While the film has not been officially announced as of now.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. She has also wrapped up shooting for her OTT debut Devotion of Suspect X which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead.