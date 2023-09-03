Salman Khan Hugs Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan As They Catch Up At Gadar 2 Success Party; Watch

Saturday night was no less than a star studded affair in Bombay. Several celebrities from Bollywood came together to celebrate the success of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s film Gadar 2. Right from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya the stars were captured at he red carpet.

Having said that, a video of Salman Khan meeting Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has gone viral. The Tiger 3 actor was seen hugging Sara and Ibrahim. They also engaged in a brief conversation. Another video from the same party has gone viral, where ex-lovers Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan also hugged each other good bye.

Have a look at the videos :

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in Tiger 3. He recently unveiled the poster of the same announcing that it will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Salman Khan shared the poster on his Instagram and wrote, “Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf”

The buzz about Tiger 3 is growing stronger with each passing day. This is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe and is all set hit the big screens this Diwali. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited action entertainer has been shot extensively all around the world, promising its viewers a perfect cinematic experience. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of an antagonist.

Coming back to Sara Ali Khan, the actress was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. Kartik on the other hand was seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.