Salman Khan Is All Smiles As He Poses With Dharmendra At Gadar 2 Success Party; Check Photo

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are riding high on the success of their recently released film Gadar 2. The film, which is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, continues to break all records and has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Well, to celebrate this success, Sunny Deol was seen hosting a party in which all Bollywood celebrities were seen including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and many more. Dharmendra, Rajveer Deol, Karan Deol, and Bobby Deol were all seen at the party. From the party, a photo of Salman Khan with veteran actor Dharmendra has been around.

Fans are super excited to see the two superstars in one frame. The photo has been shared by a fan account on X handle. In the photo, Salman, who is dressed in black, is seen smiling as he poses with Dharmendra who is dressed in casual. Earlier, Ajay Devgn shared photos with Sunny Deol and Kajol. The pictures from the party have been trending on social media. In the pictures, Ajay can be seen smiling as he poses with Sunny and Kajol and his caption reads, “Bas baaton baaton mein #Gadar2Success #ShotByYugDevgan @itsKajolD @iamsunnydeol.”

2 most handsome man of indian cinema #SalmanKhan bhai and dharm paaji ❤️#Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/4WUxTtnE5c— 🔥UTKARSH🔥| Fan account (@BEINGRADHE2727) September 3, 2023

Almost after 4 weeks, after it’s release, the film has minted over Rs 493 crores and is racing towards the Rs 500 crores mark. The film has collected Rs 5.72 crores on its fourth Saturday, thus amounting an overall collection to Rs 493.37 crores at the national ticket window. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle and shared, “500 NOT OUT *TODAY*… #Gadar2 will cross the historic ₹ 500 cr mark TODAY [Sun]… Next target: #Baahubali2 #Hindi… THIRD film to cross ₹ 500 cr [Nett BOC], after #Baahubali2 #Hindi [2017] and #Pathaan [2023]… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 5.72 cr. Total: ₹ 493.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.