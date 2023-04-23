Salman Khan Is In Middle of Maine Pyaar Kiya 'Multiverse', Thanks to Pranutan Bahl, Avantika Dassani

Salman Khan had a Maine Pyaar Kiya memories rushing back and it was courtesy of Pranutan Bahl and Avantika Dassani. Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma on Saturday threw an Eid party which was attended by many celebrities including Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, and Salman Khan. Well, the pictures from the party have been going around on the internet, one of which features Salman with Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan Bahl and Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Pranutan Bahl shared two pictures in which the daughters were seen posing with Salman. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Maine Pyar Kiya in the multiverse. Prem, Jeevan’s daughter, and Suman’s daughter. #Eid.” Pranutan is looking stunning in a shimmer black colour lehenga. She has completed her look with a diamond necklace. While on the other hand, Avantika is wearing a yellow colour sharara and kurta.

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans were also quick enough to comment. One of the fans wrote, “In the 2nd picture, may be Jeevan’s daughter saying, ek ladka ladki kabhi dost nehi hote. The best picture on the Internet today. soo beautiful.” Another fan wrote, “love dis.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranutan Bahl (@pranutan)

Pranutan Bahl made her acting debut with Notebook, for which she was also nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her last appearance was in a helmet. With Mithya, a ZEE5 series featuring Huma Qureshi and Parambrata Chatterjee, Avantika Dassani made her debut.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, which was released a day ahead of Eid, has been getting a lot of positive reviews from audiences.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, and others. The superstar will be next seen in the highly anticipated third installment of the Tiger franchise, titled Tiger 3. The spy thriller is slated to hit the theatres by the second half of 2023. The film also stars Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here