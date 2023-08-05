Salman Khan Joins Sohail and Arpita, Sings 'Happy Birthday' For Brother Arbaaz; Video Goes Viral

Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan has turned a year older. Wishes have been pouring in for him from all corners. Well, even his siblings Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita and Alvira also wished him on this special day. Arbaaz took to his social media handle and gave fans a glimpse of his birthday celebration. In no time, it went viral on social media.

In the video, we can see Arbaaz standing in the center and singing the Happy Birthday song. He is surrounded by his brothers and sisters. He has not written anything for the caption but used #siblings #familytime hashtags. Many fans also wished him. Last night, the Dabangg actor was spotted wearing a classic black tee paired with pink colour pants as he arrived for the birthday celebrations. Before heading for the party, the actor also poses for the camera. Aayush Sharma was also seen joining the party. He opted for simple wear. He looked handsome in a checked shirt and jeans.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Arbaaz recalled the ugly fallout between Salim-Javed Akhtar and revealed that the two are in a much better place now. “Today they are in a very good space. We, as kids, would have never thought that Javed saab and dad would ever sit across each other and make a conversation. That day, dad wasn’t well and Javed saab called me up and asked me to give his updates. He even asked me to give him a date when he can come home and see dad," Arbaaz told Bollywood Bubble.

Arbaaz continued, “Javed saab came home and met him and spent two hours with him. It all seems so wonderful. Time is a great healer. People change, people forget and forgive, and they move on. And they make much stronger bonds. They communicate very often now. They speak over the phone very often and more so because dad is a little older than Javed saab so Javed saab keeps asking about dad’s wellbeing. Dad is much better now,” he said.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Tiger 3. The buzz around Tiger 3 is growing stronger with each passing day. This is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe and is all set hit the big screens this year.