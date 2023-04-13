Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma Perform Iconic Towel Dance on 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din'; Watch Video

Salman Khan’s new film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is set to release in theatres and is expected to make this Eid more exciting. The film’s trailer and songs have already created a lot of buzz on social media. Now, a video of the superstar performing his iconic towel dance from Jeene Ke Hain Char Din on the Kapil Sharma Show set has gone viral and is garnering a lot of attention.

Salman and the KKBKKJ cast were captured dancing to his iconic song from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in a video shared by Kapil Sharma on his show. The clip also shows the cast grooving to Sauda Khara Khara by Sukhbir.

Kapil shared the exciting video on Instagram, tagging Salman Khan and singer Sukhbir. He captioned the post with “Bhaijaan in mood", showcasing Salman’s energy during the performance.

Fans were thrilled after Kapil Sharma shared the video, with many expressing their excitement to watch the upcoming episode. A user wrote, “Mahol hi bana diya pura, will watch this show after a long time,” (You made the perfect atmosphere). Another appreciating the cast, wrote, “I’m so excited to watch this episode, cast is amazing Salman, Shehnaaz, Raghav, all are fun yaar mazze aane wala hai,” (The episode is going to be amazing).

A few days ago, the star cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan unveiled the film’s trailer. During the event, Salman Khan shared an interesting anecdote about the song Naiyo Lagda, which features him romancing Pooja Hegde in the movie.

Khan mentioned that everyone was against the song as they felt that it was an outdated song from the 80s-90s. However, Salman was firm on his decision and said that since it was his movie, he would keep the song. He also warned that if the song did not work, it did not mean that they could interfere in the next film. As long as the director, hero and heroine liked it, the song would stay.

