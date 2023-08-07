Salman Khan, Karan Johar To Reunite After 25 Years, To Work Together in an Action Film?

Salman Khan and Karan Johar will be reuniting for a film after 25 years. According to the latest reports, Salman Khan has signed Vishnu Vardhan’s next directorial venture, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Salman and Karan have often been in talks for several projects and have often expressed their willingness to collaborate. However, no projects panned out, until now. The film will mark the duo’s reunion after Salman’s appearance in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Vishnu Vardhan have been in talks for this massive action film for the last 6 months and everything has finally fallen in place. This would be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months."

“It’s a special project, and all the stakeholders are supremely excited to take the film on floors in November 2023. This would be Vishnu Vardhan’s second film in the Hindi Film Industry after SherShaah. The pre-production work will begin from August 2023, and some massive never explored before action blocks have been planned for this one," the report claimed the source as saying.

The film will reportedly hit theatres around Christmas in 2024. The source was also quoted as saying, “The yet untitled actioner is touted to be the biggest release of 2024 and the makers have blocked the biggest festive season for the same. The film will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend, reaping benefit of the prolonged holiday period. Salman will also be spending the next few months on himself to prep for the part. It would include some physical and body language training."

Meanwhile, Salman’s Tiger 3 is slated for a Diwali 2023 release. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. He also has the much-awaited Yash Raj film Tiger vs Pathaan lined up.