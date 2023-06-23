Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif To Begin Dubbing For Tiger 3, First Cut Locked: Report

The fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe Tiger 3 is all set hit the big screens this year. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited action entertainer has been shot extensively all around the world, promising its viewers a perfect cinematic experience. As the film gradually inches closer to its release, buzz is that, the first cut of the film has been locked already. And apart from that, Katrina and Salman are all set to begin dubbing for the same.

A source close to the production house informed Pinkvilla that, “The first cut of Tiger 3 is locked, and the team is now working to get other aspects of post-production locked. The VFX work is going on in full swing, and the same is the case with the background score”.

The source added, “The idea is to create the grandest action film in Indian Cinema, and it’s all work in progress at Yash Raj Films. The team intends to have most of the important aspects ready by August and then dive into the marketing campaign.”

Katrina Kaif who would be reprising her role as Zoya in the Tiger franchise will begin dubbing for the film in a couple of days reportedly. Salman Khan will be joining from Monday. “Usually, dubbing work for a film happens a month or two before release, but for Tiger 3, the idea is to have things in place much in advance. Some patchwork, dubbing and other things will keep going on, but most of the primary things will be locked by August,” the source shared.

After Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Tiger 3 will be the fifth movie of Aditya Chopra and YRF’s spy universe. Apart from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of an antagonist. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be having an extended cameo for the same. Salman too had an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Tiger 3 is slated to release this Diwali.