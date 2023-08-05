Salman Khan Keeps It Stylish In Grey And Pink Outfit For Arbaaz’s Birthday Bash, Aayush Sharma Joins; Photos

Salman Khan never fails to impress fans with his appearances. The actor was seen on Friday raising temperatures as he arrived in his signature style for brother Arbaaz Khan’s star-studded birthday bash. Known for his impeccable fashion choices, Salman opted for a style yet comfortable casuals, making heads turn as he arrived for the occasion.

The Dabangg actor was spotted wearing a classic black tee paired with pink colour pants. He also wore a grey colour shirt. The video of his arrival went viral on social media. Before heading for the party, the actor also poses for the camera. Aayush Sharma was also seen joining the party. He opted for simple wear. He looked handsome in a checked shirt and jeans. Fans were seen commenting on Salman’s wear. One of the fans wrote, “Lag rha hai sallu bhai ne bi barbie dek li hai or isi vja se vo bi pink jeans pehen rhe hai.” Another wrote, “Bhai tuhadaa barbie banya firdaa …”

Watch the video and photos here:

Recently, Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to share a priceless throwback photo with his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, on her birthday. He posted a sweet birthday wish alongside the photo in which a young Salman is seen sharing a candid moment with a baby Arpita. “Happy birthday, Arpita," Salman wrote along with a red heart and a hug emoji.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Tiger 3. The buzz around Tiger 3 is growing stronger with each passing day. This is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe and is all set hit the big screens this year. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited action entertainer has been shot extensively all around the world, promising its viewers a perfect cinematic experience. According to the plan, the character teaser of Tiger will release on Independence Day, August 15, followed by the film teaser, which will allegedly be attached to Jawan print on September 7.

The film is slated to release on November 10. Apart from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of an antagonist. Shah Rukh Khan will have an extended cameo in the film too.