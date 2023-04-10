CHANGE LANGUAGE
Salman Khan Reaches KKBKKJ Trailer Launch in Rs 2 Cr Bullet Proof Car Amid Death Threats; Watch

April 10, 2023

Salman Khan arrives at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan trailer launch in his bulletproof car.

Salman Khan made his way to the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in his new bulletproof car. Watch the video here.

Salman Khan made a dapper appearance at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch on Monday evening. The actor, who is starring in and producing the massy film, was seen making his way to the trailer launch at a theatre in Juhu, in Mumbai, in his bulletproof car amid death threats. For the unversed, the superstar received death threats via email a few weeks ago which led to increasing in his security.

On Monday, the paparazzi got a close glimpse at the bulletproof car he travelled to the trailer launch. The car, a white Nissan Patrol, is a seven-seater SUV. The car is reportedly imported to the city for Salman and features bulletproof capabilities to keep the superstar safe. According to an Economic Times report, the car is valued at Rs 2 crore. The car number features Salman’s birth date.

The upgraded car came after the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor received a threatening email. It was reported that the email was sent by notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who allegedly murdered Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in May last year. Following this, the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi along with Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar for threatening the superstar via e-mail. The FIR was lodged at Bandra Police station under sections 506 (2), 120 (B) and 34 of IPC. Security has been beefed up outside Salman’s residence in Mumbai.

As for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Besides Salman, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari. The trailer promises a massy, action-packed experience in the cinemas.

