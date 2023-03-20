Salman Khan Leads ‘Extremely Simple Life’, Not Into Buying Expensive Things, Mukesh Chhabra Reveals

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the country. He enjoys a massive fan following throughout the nation. While the actor has a larger-than-life aura and screen space, beyond the bling he has a rather simple lifestyle. Salman’s close friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently opened up about the same and shared how the superstar is often misunderstood by people.

During a podcast conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Mukesh shared that Salman is one of the most helpful persons in the industry, is available for everyone and would even pick a call at 3 am. He further shared, “Very few people know that where he lives, it’s actually a 1BHK apartment. It has one sofa, a dining table, a small area where he talks to people, a small gym and a room. That is Salman Khan, the biggest star of this country. He leads an extremely simple life.”

He added, “Salman doesn’t fancy brands or is into buying expensive things. He will eat everything, he lives a normal life.” Calling Salman Khan ‘Bhagwaan ka banda’, Mukesh added that the actor has pressure to maintain the stardom, just like Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan.”

Salman Khan recently received another death threat call from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. ANI had reported earlier, “Mumbai Police beefs up security outside actor Salman Khan’s house after he received threats by email, Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC. Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan’s office.”

The actor will soon be beginning the promotions of his highly anticipated next ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, but it the promotions will be low-key. A source told ETimes, “His team has been told to avoid any on ground events for the next few day. He also has a movie release coming up and they will have to plan any promotional activities accordingly." ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will releasing in theatres on April 21.

