Salman Khan Leaves Dubbing Studio Amid Tight Security, Fans Can't Stop Talking About His Bald Look

Fans cannot get over Salman Khan’s new bald look. The superstar debuted his new look last week and broke the internet. On Monday, Salman was spotted yet again and his photos reignited the discussions around his look. Salman had a busy Monday evening. The superstar was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The actor kept his look casual. He was seen wearing a beige T-shirt with a pair of black denim pants. Salman was surrounded by his security team.

Although Salman remained tight-lipped during the appearance, fans believed that the actor was busy with the post-production of Tiger 3. The film is slated to release in November this year and will bring back Katrina Kaif as well. As per reports, Emraan Hashmi will be playing the baddie in the film. Apart from talking about his whereabouts, fans also feel that Salman’s new look has something to do with Tere Naam 2. Many took to the comments section to share that they feel Salman could be returning as Radhe, his character from Tere Naam, for a possible sequel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, even Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t stop himself from commenting about Salman’s new look. During his #AskSRK session on Saturday, Shah Rukh was asked about Salman’s new look. “@iamsrk sir Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai #asksrk (Salman’s latest look seems to be a promotion for Jawan, is this true)," a fan asked him. Shah Rukh replied, “Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya (Salman doesn’t need to look differently to show love for me… he loves me from his heart… that’s all)!!"

Salman will be seen in Tiger 3 this year, slated to release on Diwali, and is expected to reunite with Shah Rukh early next year for a rumoured Tiger vs Pathaan film.