Salman Khan Looks Dapper In Black As He Gets Clicked Amid Tight Security; Fans Cheer For ‘Tiger’

Salman Khan enjoys a massive fans following and there is no doubt about it. Each time the actor makes a public appeanrance, he leaves fans impressed with his style and swag. On Tuesday night too, Salman Khan was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived for an event in Mumbai. Salman Khan sported an all-black attire and looked dapper as always. In the video that surfaced online, the Tiger 3 actor can be seen entering the venue hall amid tight security.

Fans reacted to the video and cheered for ‘Tiger’. “The best, I really like Salman Khan," one of the fans wrote. Several others also dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Check out the video here:

Salman Khan will soon be seen in Tiger 3. It is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

Besides this, Salman Khan also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in his pipeline. The film will mark coming together of the two biggest super stars - Salman and Shah Rukh Khan. However, the film has not been officially announced as of now.

Salman also has Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ki Shaadi in his pipeline, shooting for which is likely to begin sometime this year.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Salman Khan will be reuniting with Karan Johar for a film after 25 years. Reportedly, Salman has signed Vishnu Vardhan’s next directorial venture, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. “Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Vishnu Vardhan have been in talks for this massive action film for the last 6 months and everything has finally fallen in place. This would be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.