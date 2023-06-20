Salman Khan May Start Shooting For Prem Ki Shaadi In October; Tiger Vs Pathaan Shoot Pushed To 2024?

Salman Khan who was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has two highly anticipated films in his kitty - Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ki Shaadi. Buzz is that he will begin shooting for Barjatya’s later this year and will commence shooting for Tiger vs Pathaan next year. Apart from that, filmmakers Vishnu Vardhan and Ali Abbas Zafar are keen on teaming up with the superstar for upcoming projects.

A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, that “Salman has been approached by a lot of filmmakers, which includes some from his own camp. But for the first time in his 30-year career, there isn’t a film lined up to start any time soon.”

Apart from that the source further added that Salman is excited to team up with his friend Shah Rukh Khan for Tiger vs Pathaan. “Salman is committed to shooting for Tiger vs Pathaan from the first quarter of 2024 with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is planned as the biggest cinematic event of Indian Cinema, and he is excited about this visual spectacle with his friend, Shah Rukh Khan. 2024 will entirely be invested in shooting for Tiger vs Pathaan film,” the source close the production team informed. Reportedly, the timelines are yet to be locked, but the film is most likely stated to go on floors from February/March 2024.

It is also being said that Salman has become quite selective about scripts. And that he isn’t ‘exactly excited’ by the scripts coming his way, apart from Vishnu Vardhan’s proposal which is being backed by Karan Johar. “Lot of meetings have taken place and another one will take place soon. But the catch here is the time required for pre-production, as given the scale at which Vishnu has envisioned his subject, it would require 4 to 5 months of prep before taking it on floors,” the source shared, and also added that it can only be finalised once the stakeholders arrive at a decision. Reportedly, there’s also a possibility that the Vishnu Vardhan directorial may be a follow-up to Tiger vs Pathaan.

Apart from Tiger v/s Pathaan, Salman is also awaiting to hear the narration of the final draft of Prem Ki Shaadi from his mentor and filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. “This is a film which can be fast-tracked to go on floors this year. The script has been in development for the last few years and if Sooraj is ready with his draft by July, there is a minor chance for Prem Ki Shaadi to kick off from October and go on till February for a Diwali 2024 opening. However, Salman and his team are still waiting to hear an update from Sooraj Barjatya and they are not willing to pressurize him to complete his writing just for the sake of taking the film on floors,” the source added.