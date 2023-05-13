CHANGE LANGUAGE
Salman Khan Meets Mamata Banerjee Amid High Security, Greets Media Outside CM's House; Watch
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan Meets Mamata Banerjee Amid High Security, Greets Media Outside CM's House; Watch

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 16:47 IST

West Bengal, India

Salman Khan and Mamata Banerjee get clicked in Kolkata.

Salman Khan and Mamata Banerjee get clicked in Kolkata.

Salman Khan is in Kolkata to perform at a concert that is slated to take place at the East Bengal Club ground on Saturday.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata ahead of his concert which is set to take at the East Bengal Club ground later in the evening. The meeting took place at CM's residence at Kalighat amid high security.

Earlier, Salman Khan landed in Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Friday evening. He was accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, and Aayush Sharma. Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde is also expected to participate at the concert.

    On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif. The action thriller is the third installment from the Tiger franchise.

    About the Author
    Shrishti Negi
    Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
    Tags:
    1. bollywood
    2. Mamata Banerjee
    3. Salman Khan
    4. West Bengal
    first published:May 13, 2023, 16:47 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 16:47 IST