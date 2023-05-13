Salman Khan Meets Mamata Banerjee Amid High Security, Greets Media Outside CM's House; Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata ahead of his concert which is set to take at the East Bengal Club ground later in the evening. The meeting took place at CM’s residence at Kalighat amid high security.

Earlier, Salman Khan landed in Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Friday evening. He was accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, and Aayush Sharma. Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde is also expected to participate at the concert.

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the latter's residence in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/ilydxg9Edi— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif. The action thriller is the third installment from the Tiger franchise.