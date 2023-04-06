Salman Khan SLAMS New Gen Actors, Asks Why They Hike Their Prices When Superstars Are Unavailable

Salman Khan did not mince his words while speaking about the new generation of actors at a recent event. In videos from the press conference now going viral, Salman was asked to share his opinion about the new generation of actors in Bollywood. Salman lashed out at them for their fees and said that he along with other superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn will tire the new-gen actors.

“All of them are hard-working. All (are) very focused. But the five of us are not going to give it up so easily. Ab five mein kaun hai (who are these five people)? Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki and Ajay,” he said.

“We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out. Hum logo ke picturein chalti hai, hum price badha dete hai. Woh uske chakkar me, jab hume nahi milta, price badha dete hai. Kyu bhai (We increase our fees after the success of our films. Now to combat that, these people too increase their prices when we are not available for films. Why so),” the Dabangg star added.

Salman’s statement about new-gen actors’ fees comes months after Karan Johar’s statement about actors’ fees went viral. In January this year, speaking in a podcast about the industry, the filmmaker confessed that actors charge a whopping price of Rs 20 crores a movie but cannot assure an opening of Rs 5 crores. He slammed the actors, calling them delusional.

Meanwhile, Salman was attending the felicitation ceremony for the upcoming Filmfare Awards. The awards show is slated to take place later this month. The actor is also busy with the promotions of his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

