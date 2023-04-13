Salman Khan Once Told Katrina Kaif 'Go And Change This...' After She Wore 'Short Dress'; Watch

Salman Khan has occupied a spot on the list of trends after his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Palak Tiwari made revelations about his dress code for women on set. Palak, in a recent interview, described Salman Khan as a “traditionalist” and added that he has a rule for every female worker on his film sets – they should “be covered, like good proper girls.” After her interview grabbed a whole lot of attention on social media, Reddit users dug out an old video of the star, wherein he can be heard talking about Katrina Kaif’s “short dress". A minute-long video is from Salman’s appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, where he was asked about the time he got mad at Katrina for wearing a short dress.

Clarifying his angry reaction on the show, Salman said that “while it (Katrina Kaif’s outfit) was short, fitting was also not appropriate.” He shared that the incident happened when they were filming Ek Tha Tiger’s Mashallah song and it didn’t require her to wear the short dress. Salman maintained that it was normal as he and Katrina used to share their opinions about each other’s outfits on set. So, when he got the “opportunity” he told her the dress wasn’t decent and that she should change.

Salman Khan added: “Woh bahut khoobsurti se decency se kapde carry karti hai. Aur waise bhi Tiger ke andar who last gana tha, Mashallah, usme zarurat bhi nhi thi aisa kuch pehenne ki. Bahut ladkiya thi jinhone ne hardly kuch pehna tha. To theek tha. Jab tak humari ladkiyan decently dressed hain humko koi farak ni padta (she carries her clothes beautifully, and very decently. And Mashallah was the last song so there was no need for such clothes in that song. There were many girls who were hardly wearing anything. Till the time our girls are decently dressed, we don’t care).”

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Salman spoke about Katrina’s incident on Aap ki Adalat and that how the fitting of clothes was not right, the short clothes were not required, ‘jab tak humari ladkiya decently dressed hai’.”

The throwback clip started trending online after Palak Tiwari’s interview about Salman Khan went viral. Talking to Siddharth Kanan, Palak, who is making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, said: “When I was AD-ing (assistant directing) with Salman sir on Antim, not many people know this, Salman sir had a rule: Koi bhi ladki mere set pe ho (any girl on my set), neckline should be here (pointing towards the collarbone.) All the girls should be covered, like good proper girls.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will hit theatres on April 21.

