Salman Khan Oozes Swag in New Bigg Boss OTT 2 Pic; Fans Call Him ‘Dashing Bhaijaan’

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan is all set to host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Bigg Boss OTT is dubbed as one of the most entertaining reality TV shows. With constant fights, interesting tasks, unusual dynamics, and changing loyalties, the show manages to keep viewers glued to their mobile screens. Having said that, the Tiger 3 actor recently shared a photo from the sets.

In the photo, Salman looked all things dapper in a navy blue T-shirt which he teamed with a blue jacket. He paired it with a pair of denim jeans and completed his look with black tinted shades. He stood against the backdrop of the ‘BB’ from Bigg Boss sets.

Fans cheered for Salman in the comment section. One of them wrote, ‘Dashing bhaijaan #salmankhan 🔥❤️’. The official handle of Jio Cinema wrote, ‘One Boss waiting for another😎.’ ‘Bhai ka swag>> pure Bollywood ka swag 😎,’ read another one.

Have a look at the photos:

The grand premiere of the second season of the digital version will be held on Saturday, June 17. This is a 24/7 non-stop show which also features an hour-long episode released on a daily basis. The new episodes will begin streaming at 9 pm every day since the premiere.

Just like the previous season, this year’s contestant list includes a plethora of well-known names. So far the confirmed names of the contestants are Anjali Arora, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Falag Naaz, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Manisha, Palak Pursvani, and Puneet Superstar.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3. It is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also brings back Katrina Kaif who has played the super-spy Zoya in the first two films. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the villain. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is slated for a theatrical for this year’s Diwali.