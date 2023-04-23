Salman Khan Oozes Swag, Shehnaaz Gill Blows Kisses at Eid Party; Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan Attend

Looks like Saturday night was no less than a star-studded affair in BTown. On the auspicious occasion of Eid, several celebrities gathered in town for an Eid party at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s house. The Eid bash hosted by Salman Khan’s sister is an annual starry night that fans look forward to. From Salman, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, and Kartik Aaryan to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill, the party was attended by many Bollywood stars.

Salman Khan, who recently starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, looked all smart and suave in a black shirt teamed with black trousers. He waved at the paparazzi, as they captured him. The actor made a swag-packed enter and wished the paparazzi on the occasion of Eid.

Suniel Shetty too graced the event in a co-ord set.

Kartik Aaryan greeted the paparazzi at the party. He looked dapper in black.

Ayushmann Khurrana arrived for the Eid party with wife Tahira Kashyap. While Ayushmann looked elegant in a kurta, Tahira looked the prettiest in a saree.

Disha Patani, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif along with sister Isabelle Kaif set their best fashion foot forward for the night. Shehnaaz was also seen wishing the paparazzi and blowing a kiss at them before making her way into the party.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, and Arbaaz Khan also glammed up the night.

Before making his way to the party, Salman was seen greeting fans from the balcony of his home in Bandra. The actor was joined by his father, Salim Khan. Meanwhile, fans missed Shah Rukh Khan at the bash.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here