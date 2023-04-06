Salman Khan Opens Up About a Journalist Who Negative Stories On Him, Says 'Itna Bura Likha Gaya'

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to don the hat of the host for the upcoming 68th Filmfare Awards 2023. The Kick actor arrived at a press conference in Mumbai to officially make the announcement on Thursday evening. During his interaction with the media, Salman Khan spoke about a variety of things be it deciphering the reason why Hindi movies aren’t working at the box office or revealing he isn’t interested in receiving awards. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fame also spoke about a journalist who wrote negative stories about him.

The actor spoke about the incident while confessing that he has an issue remembering names. “My problem at that point in time was I knew names but I didn’t know faces with those names. Abhi tak vo problem chalta hai (Even today it’s a problem for me).” However, there was an exceptional case.

He opened up about a journalist who apparently used to write negative things about him. Salman knew her face but did not know her moniker until a year and a half ago when they met at an event. It appears someone called her from behind and Salman Khan heard her name, since that day he remembers the journalist’s face as well as her name. He recalled that the journalist wrote a lot of negative stories about him. “Itna bura likha gaya mere baare mein," Salman recalled, adding that it was because of this that he remembers the journalist’s face and name vividly.

Take a look at the interaction here:

During the same conference, Salman Khan also touched upon the heated subject of discussion that why Hindi movies aren’t performing at the box office. The star who has nearly spent about three decades in the showbiz world had a simple answer to the query. He merely said how will the movies work if they aren’t good enough to impress the audiences.

Currently, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Pooja Hegde and also featuring South megastar Venkatesh Daggubati in a pivotal role. The actioner will release on the occasion of Eid this year. After this, he will be seen reprising the role of spy Avinash Singh Rathore in the third instalment of the Tiger film franchise alongside Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News