Salman Khan Paid Aashiqui Fame Rahul Roy's Hospital Bills After Brain Stroke In 2020

Back in 2020, Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke, while he was shooting for LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. Later, he was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital in the ICU on November 27, 2020. The actor recently revealed in an interview about how Salman Khan helped him clear the hospital bills back then.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rahul Roy along with his sister Priyanka Roy shared it was Salman Khan who cleared all the pending medical expenses, once the former was discharged. “I want to thank Salman Khan because whatever bill was pending, he cleared it in February.” Priyanka also added that the producer of his film LOC also had paid Rahul’s remuneration but that wasn’t enough to clear the bills. Later when Salman called to check up on him and asked if he can help with anything, that’s when he cleared the pending bills.

In the same conversation, Rahul also heaped praises on Salman Khan. “People have many misconceptions about Salman Khan. But for me, he is a good person," he added. “The most beautiful thing is Salman did not speak about it in front of the media. This is called really being with a person. This touched my heart. This man is a gem. I mean I didn’t ask him Somebody out of the crowd comes and asks in reality if you are in trouble, and that’s the biggest thing. This is called you are a star," added Priyanka.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahul Roy recently returned to the film set with Nitin Kumar Gupta’s Walk. He will next be seen in a sequel to one of his ‘big films’. The actor has also wrapped shooting for Kanu Behl’s Agra. The film also stars Priyanka Bose, Mohit Agarwal, Ruhani Sharma, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha and Aanchal Goswami in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the film explores sexual dynamics within a small-town family.