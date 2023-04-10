Salman Khan First Met Palak Tiwari When She Was 8, Reveals She Was ‘Reluctant’ to Do KKBKKJ

Television star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is already a sensation on social media. In 2021, her music video Bijlee Bijlee with singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu was released and became a raging success. She was supposed to mark her film debut with actor Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie: The Saffron Chapter in 2021 but then reports started doing the rounds that the film has been put on the back burner. After a long wait, she is all set to foray into the world of Bollywood with superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming action entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She is paired with singer-actor Jassie Gill, who plays Salman’s brother in the film.

At the trailer launch event of the film that took place in Mumbai today (April 10), Salman spoke about the equation he shares with Shweta and how he met Palak for the first time when she was just eight years old. “I worked with her mother in Bigg Boss. She came to drop her off at the house. [The season] had Dolly (Bindra) also (laughs). But her mother had a great time in the house. I remember Palak was eight years old then. That was the first time I met her,” he shared. For the unversed, Shweta appeared in the fourth season of Bigg Boss in 2010 and carried the winner’s trophy home.

Salman went on to reveal that he was supposed to do a film with Palak way before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan happened but that didn’t materialise. Following that, she learned the ropes of the job on Antim: The Final Truth (2021), which was also headlined by Salman. He recalled, “After that, I called her for another film that did not work out. Then, she got Antim with us where she learned everything behind the scenes. She worked as an assistant director on the film. From there, she came into this one, which she earlier was reluctant in doing.”

Palak added that watching herself on the big screen alongside Salman in the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan seemed rather ‘surreal’. Sharing her excitement, she remarked, “I didn’t know what to feel. I didn’t know if the fact that Salman sir sitting on my right was more surreal or that he was onscreen and I came there too! It was too crazy.”

She continued, “My younger brother is too tiny. He’s just six. He doesn’t understand stardom or the magnitude of it [when it comes to Salman]. He knows him as Tiger because he loves action films. When Yentamma came out, he saw the first shot of it and said, ‘Tum Tiger ke saath kya kar rahi ho?’ I just felt so happy. I think that explains everything.”

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar. It is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

