Salman Khan Pens Sweetest Birthday Wish For Arpita Khan; Elvish Yadav Army Hijacks Comment Section

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to share a priceless throwback photo with his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, on her birthday. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 host posted a sweet birthday wish alongside the photo in which a young Salman is seen sharing a candid moment with a baby Arpita. “Happy birthday, Arpita," Salman wrote along with a red heart and a hug emoji.

However, Salman’s comment section was hijacked by Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav’s fans aka Elvish Army. One fan commented, “Elvish Yadav respect button here." Another one said, “Elvish Yadav support button." This comes after Salman lashed out at Elvish during an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar for using foul language against Bebika Dhurve.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Tiger 3. The buzz around Tiger 3 is growing stronger with each passing day. This is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe and is all set hit the big screens this year. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited action entertainer has been shot extensively all around the world, promising its viewers a perfect cinematic experience.

As the film gradually inches closer to its release, a BTS video of the superstar performing action stunts in the film went viral recently. A plan for the promotional strategy of Tiger 3 also surfaced on the internet. According to the plan, the character teaser of Tiger will release on Independence Day, August 15, followed by the film teaser, which will allegedly be attached to Jawan print on September 7.

The film is slated to release on November 10. Apart from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of an antagonist. Shah Rukh Khan will have an extended cameo in the film too.