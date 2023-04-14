Salman Khan Quips About Women In A Monologue At The Kapil Sharma Show, Says, 'Kisi Ko Haqq Nahi Dena...'

After a hiatus of four years, Salman Khan is all set to make a comeback to the big screen on Eid with the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marks his return to theatres on Eid. The last time he had an Eid release was in 2019 with Bharat. With a star-studded cast and a promising storyline, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has generated a lot of buzz among Salman Khan’s fans who are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. As part of the promotions, Salman Khan graced the Kapil Sharma Show where he went off on a monologue about women.

In a promo shared by Sony’s official Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma can be seen posing an interesting question to Salman Khan. The comedian asks, “Waise Bhai to aapko har koi bolta hai, Jaan bolne ka haq kisko de rakha hai aajkal (everyone calls you Bhai but whom have you given the right to call you Jaan these days."

Answering Kapil Sharma’s question, Salman Khan promptly replies, “Kisi ko haq nahi dena jaan bolne ka - jaan se start hota hai aur fir jaan lelete hain….I am so happy to be with you, main itni khushnaseeb hu, thoda sa waqt nikal jata hai, uske baad i love you aata hai, jaise i love you aaya, jaise pata chala ki ye phasa uske baad aapki zindagi barbad. (I don’t want to give this right to anyone. They start with calling ‘Jaan’ and then they claim his life. They say, ‘I am so happy to be with you, I am so lucky’. Some time passes by and as soon as they say ‘I love you’, the life gets destroyed).”

He added, “Jaan ek bada hi incomplete word hai. actually pura sentence shayad ye hoga ki ‘jaan le lungi teri, uske baad kisi aur ko jaan banaungi, uski bhi jaan lungi (Jaan is an incomplete word. The entire sentence seems to be ‘I will take your life, will make someone else my life and will then take his life as well).” Needless to say, his reply tickled the bones of everyone present in the crowd.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie boasts of a lot of action, romance and family drama.

