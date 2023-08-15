Salman Khan Recalls Cleaning Bathrooms On Bigg Boss OTT, ‘I’m Used To Doing My Chores Even In Jail’

Salman Khan knows how to be in headlines and his recent revelation is just another proof. He often makes shocking revelations about his past which go viral. On Monday, the Ek Tha Tiger actor was hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale when he opened up about his past and said that he used to clean bathrooms in jail. The statement went viral in no time.

During the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan was seen praising contestant Pooja Bhatt and he said to her that the bathroom of the Bigg Boss house never looked this clean like it did in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He praised contestant Pooja Bhatt for keeping it clean and added, “I have cleaned bathrooms. I used to live in boarding school. I am used to doing my own chores and then even in jail. No job is big or small,” he was quoted saying. He even credited his mothers and sisters for his success.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy and took Rs 25 lakh cash prize home. He entered the show as a wild card contestant, and interestingly, is the first wild card to ever win a reality show.

Recently, there was news that Salman Khan and Karan Johar will be reuniting for a film after 25 years. According to the latest reports, Salman Khan has signed Vishnu Vardhan’s next directorial venture, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Salman and Karan have often been in talks for several projects and have often expressed their willingness to collaborate. However, no projects panned out, until now. The film will mark the duo’s reunion after Salman’s appearance in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Vishnu Vardhan have been in talks for this massive action film for the last 6 months and everything has finally fallen in place. This would be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months.

Meanwhile, Salman’s Tiger 3 is slated for a Diwali 2023 release. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. He also has the much-awaited Yash Raj film Tiger vs Pathaan lined up.