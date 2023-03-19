CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Salman Khan Receives Threat Mail, FIR Filed Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Security Beefed Up
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan Receives Threat Mail, FIR Filed Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Security Beefed Up

Curated By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 20:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan has been on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi for a long time now. (Photo: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received a threat mail, post which an FIR has been lodged against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

An FIR has been lodged against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar for threatening Salman Khan through e-mail. Salman Khan received a threat mail, post which the FIR was lodged at Bandra Police station under sections 506 (2), 120 (B) and 34 of IPC. Security has been beefed up outside Salman’s residence in Mumbai.

The threat refers to a recent interview that Bishnoi gave from Tihar jail, where he claimed that his life mission was to bump off the actor, reported Indian Express.

As per the FIR registered by Bandra police, the threat was sent on Saturday afternoon to an e-mail address used by the actors’ office. The e-mail sent from the ID of one Mohit Garg stated, “Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko BAAT krni hai Tere boss Salman se. Interview dekh hi Liya Hoga usne shayad nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega.”

In a recent interview with ABP news, Bishnoi mentioned that the ‘goal of his life’ is to kill Salman Khan and added that the matter will end only after the actor apologises to the Bishnoi community for allegedly killing the blackbuck.

“Salman Khan will have to apologise. He should go to our temple in Bikaner and apologise. The goal of my life is to kill Salman Khan. I will kill Salman Khan if his security is removed," Bishnoi said.

“If he (Salman Khan) apologises, then the matter will end. Salman is arrogant, Moose Wala was also like that. The ego of Salman Khan is bigger than Ravana," the gangster added.

This comes days after Boshnoi claimed that Salman humiliated his community by allegedly killing a blackbuck. “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else," he told ABP news.

About the Author
Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Bohni Bandyopadhyay, Deputy News Editor, News18.com, heads the desk of the Entertainment and Lifestyle sections. Growing up as a film and television b...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Salman Khan
