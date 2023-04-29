Salman Khan REVEALS He Was Planning For A Baby, Says ‘Lekin Wo Law Ke Hisaab Se…’

Over the years, Salman Khan has often been asked about his marriage plans. The Bollywood superstar is constantly hounded by fans and the media about when he is planning to “settle down" in life. He almost always has a rehearsed response to it but during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Salman has finally addressed it.

On being asked about marriage plans, Salman said, “Woh toh plan tha. Bahu ka nehi, bachhe ka tha. Lekin woh law ke hisaab se toh Hindustan mein ho nehi sakta. Ab dekhenge kya karein, kaise karein (That was the plan. It wasn’t for a daughter-in-law though, it was for a child. But according to the law of the land, it’s not possible. Now we’ll see what to do, how to do it)."

While asking about the time Salman prodded Karan Johar about marriage, the host spoke of how Karan is now a father of two. To this, Salman said, “Wahi main koshish kar raha tha. Lekin, woh law shayad change ho gaya hai toh ab dekhenge. Bachhon ka bada shaukh hai mujhe. I ove kids. Lekin kids jab aate hai tab ma bhi aati hai. Ma unke liye bahut achhi hai magar humare ghar mein maa hee maa padi hai. Humare paas pura zilla hai, pura gaon hai. Lekin unki ma peri patni hogi (That’s what I was trying to do. But, perhaps that law has now changed, so we’ll see. I love kids. But kids come with mothers. Mothers are very good for them, but back in my house, there are too many mothers. One could say we have a whole district, a whole village! But my kid’s mother will be my wife).

