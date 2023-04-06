Salman Khan Reveals He Was Promised Best Actor Award But THIS Star Won, Says 'My Whole Family...'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday made a shocking revelation as he addressed a press conference for an upcoming awards ceremony in Mumbai. The actor revealed that after the success of Maine Pyar Kiya, he was told that he was going to get ‘Best Actor’ award for the movie, but it eventually went to some other star.

At the press conference for the announcement of the 68th Filmfare awards, Salman revealed that the team of Filmfare had promised him the ‘Best Actor’ award and asked him to come for the ceremony, but the trophy was eventually given to Jackie Shroff.

In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the actor spoke about how he dealt with losing awards. “I always lost. I was never interested in awards. Till today, I’m not. I’m interested in rewards. And the rewards are the love and the respect that I get from my fans, Hindi film audiences and the people of this country."

Recalling one such incident, Salman said, “I won’t take the name of the editor, but it was just after Maine Pyar Kiya so you can figure out who it was. So I was told I should come for Filmfare awards and that the award was going to be given to me. So I went there with my father and the whole family. Then nominations were announced… Best actor goes to… Salman Khan… I stood up and another name was taken and then another name was taken. And the award went to Jackie Shroff. My dad said, ‘Ye kya hai?’ I was to perform that night for the first time. I went backstage and said, ‘This is something I cannot do because this is not done. I don’t care at all.’ Then the editor was like, ‘But you’ll have to perform.’ I said, ‘No, I cannot.’ And he then told me, ‘I’ll pay you for this performance.’ I took a substantial amount at that time and it was five times more than what they offered to me (laughs)."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also busy with the promotions of his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

