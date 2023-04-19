Salman Khan Reveals Satish Kaushik Was Working on Tere Naam's Sequel Before His Death

Actor Salman Khan has revealed that he was planning a sequel to his super hit film Tere Naam. The 2003 release was a roaring success at the box office and often finds mention as one of the best performances by the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor. However, the plan of a sequel to Tere Naam hit an abrupt end after the sudden demise of director Satish Kaushik last month.

During an interaction with Times of India, Salman Khan was asked about Tere Naam, which was directed by Satish Kaushik. To this, Khan revealed how Kaushik had brought up a single idea for the movie twenty years ago. The idea hit the right chord with Salman and it eventually resulted in Tere Naam.

Salman then revealed that before Satish Kaushik’s demise, they deliberated on a plot for Tere Naam 2 and tried to devise what would have happened 20 years later. Salman also shared that Kaushik was supposed to start working on the script soon.

The plans for Tere Naam’s sequel, however, are not completely abandoned yet. The publication reported that Salman may consider working on the film in the future. Coincidentally, Bhumika Chawla, who starred opposite Salman in the film, plays the role of Venkatesh’s wife in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Tere Naam was a hit among audiences for Salman Khan’s portrayal of Radhe. The story revolved around a young man who often resorts to violence and his struggle to reach his love.

Salman Khan also stated that before Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise, the filmmaker was working closely with him. Kaushik completed a shoot for Salman’s film as well as that of his brother Arbaaz Khan. He also worked on a script with Salman Khan and was supposed to direct it.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Farhad Samji directorial stars Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal, along with Salman. The film is produced by Salman Khan Productions.

