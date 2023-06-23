Salman Khan Rides a Cycle On Mumbai Roads, Video of Tiger 3 Actor Goes Viral

Salman Khan is one of the most loved Bollywood actors for a reason. He is not just known for his swag and acting style but also for his down to earth nature. On Friday, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was spotted riding a bicycle in Mumbai.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Salman Khan was seen cycling when a fan spotted him from an auto rickshaw and recorded a video. The actor sported a black hoodie with matching shorts. He also added a cap to his look. Watch the video here:

This is not the first time that Khan has been spotted riding a bicycle. In 2017 also, the actor made several appearances on e-bikes during the promotion of his movie Tubelight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film failed to leave a mark at the box office. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Next, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3. It is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

Other than Tiger 3, Salman also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in his pipeline. While the film has not been officially announced as of now, earlier this year, it was reported that the movie is just an idea and is not happening anytime soon. “There is no script, not even idea of a script. After Tiger 3 releases in November 2023. Yash Raj will focus on the sequel to War, which is to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. I am not sure Tiger vs Pathaan is happening, at least not anytime soon," a source cited by E-Times claimed.