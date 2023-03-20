Salman Khan is no trained singer, but has occasionally lent his voice to Bollywood songs. In 2015, the actor picked up the mic for the Amaal Malik composition, Main Hoon Hero Tera, for his home production, Hero. The song was a runaway hit back in the day and is still remembered for its soothing melody. Eight years later, Salman is reuniting with Amaal Malik for another romantic number, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love), for his Eid 2023 release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

On Monday, the teaser of Jee Rahe The Hum (falling in love) was unveiled on social media and the visuals and melody promise another winner from the wholesome album of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. One can see Salman in a joyous mood with his on screen love interest Pooja Hegde, as also seen on screen were Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam. Staying true to his personality, Salman yet again carries the swag in his walk and dance moves.

The song teaser has spiked excitement already among the audience and has just got everyone waiting for the full video, which will be out on Tuesday, March 21.

Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling In Love) is the third song from the album of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after the highly successful Naiyo Lagda and Billi Billi. The song written by Shabbir Ahmed and sung by Salman Khan.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

