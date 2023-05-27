Salman Khan Says ‘You Should Have Met…’ After Woman Proposes Him For Marriage At IIFA; Watch

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) pre-event took an unexpected turn of events when a woman surprised Salman Khan with a marriage proposal. The actor’s response left everyone in surprise, as he playfully quipped, “You should have met me 20 years ago!" The video is going viral on social media.

In the video, a woman can be heard saying, “Salman Khan will you marry me?” The actor responded, “My days of getting married are over. You should have met me 20 years ago.” And then he left. As soon as the video went viral, fans were seen quick enough to comment. One of the fans wrote, “Salman looks so dam good even today.” The Tiger 3 actor was looking handsome in black colour formal. He was spotted with a beard look which has become the talk of the town. Many videos from the event have been going around on social media.

Watch the video here:

To note, Salman Khan’s marriage has always been hot news. He is constantly hounded by fans and the media about when he is planning to “settle down" in life. During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Salman was asked about marriage plans, Salman said, “Woh toh plan tha. Bahu ka nehi, bachhe ka tha. Lekin woh law ke hisaab se toh Hindustan mein ho nehi sakta. Ab dekhenge kya karein, kaise karein (That was the plan. It wasn’t for a daughter-in-law though, it was for a child. But according to the law of the land, it’s not possible. Now we’ll see what to do, how to do it)."

While asking about the time Salman prodded Karan Johar about marriage, the host spoke of how Karan is now a father of two. To this, Salman said, “Wahi main koshish kar raha tha. Lekin, woh law shayad change ho gaya hai toh ab dekhenge. Bachhon ka bada shaukh hai mujhe. I ove kids. Lekin kids jab aate hai tab ma bhi aati hai. Ma unke liye bahut achhi hai magar humare ghar mein maa hee maa padi hai. Humare paas pura zilla hai, pura gaon hai. Lekin unki ma peri patni hogi (That’s what I was trying to do. But, perhaps that law has now changed, so we’ll see. I love kids. But kids come with mothers. Mothers are very good for them, but back in my house, there are too many mothers. One could say we have a whole district, a whole village! But my kid’s mother will be my wife).

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3 co starring Katrina Kaif. This is the third installment from the Tiger franchise.