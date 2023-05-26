CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashish VidyarthiPushpa 2Bloody Daddy TrailerBTSShweta Tiwari
Home » Movies » Salman Khan's Security Pushes Vicky Kaushal Away at IIFA; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan's Security Pushes Vicky Kaushal Away at IIFA; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023.

Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023.

Salman Khan's security didn't let Vicky Kaushal meet the Bollywood superstar at the ongoing IIFA in Abu Dhabi. Check out shocking video here

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguards didn’t let Vicky Kaushal meet him at the ongoing IIFA in Abu Dhabi, owing to security reasons. A video of Vicky Kaushal trying to talk to Salman has surfaced on social media.

The video shows Vicky taking selfies with fans when Salman passes by with his security. Vicky goes up to Salman to greet him with a handshake, but his security pushes him away and doesn’t let him meet the Tiger 3 star. The video is going insanely viral on social media and has left netizens divided.

While a section of netizens called Salman’s security “rude," others defended the superstar. A user wrote, “Aam admi ki tarah side me kar dia but we all know the security reason for Salman khan." Another one commented, “This is called Attitude and the power of Salman Khan." When a user pointed out that it was rude, a fan replied, “That wasn’t rude, Salman Khan is under death threats right now, the security is doing their job perfectly."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan revealed that he wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited movie, Tiger 3. The superstar was speaking at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

“Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though,” he added.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier this week, Salman Khan had also shared a picture from the sets of Tiger 3 and revealed that he got injured while lifting a dumbbell.

Tiger 3 is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will have an extended cameo in the film.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Katrina Kaif
  3. Salman Khan
  4. Vicky Kaushal
first published:May 26, 2023, 07:21 IST
last updated:May 26, 2023, 07:21 IST