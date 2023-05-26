Salman Khan's Security Pushes Vicky Kaushal Away at IIFA; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguards didn’t let Vicky Kaushal meet him at the ongoing IIFA in Abu Dhabi, owing to security reasons. A video of Vicky Kaushal trying to talk to Salman has surfaced on social media.

The video shows Vicky taking selfies with fans when Salman passes by with his security. Vicky goes up to Salman to greet him with a handshake, but his security pushes him away and doesn’t let him meet the Tiger 3 star. The video is going insanely viral on social media and has left netizens divided.

While a section of netizens called Salman’s security “rude," others defended the superstar. A user wrote, “Aam admi ki tarah side me kar dia but we all know the security reason for Salman khan." Another one commented, “This is called Attitude and the power of Salman Khan." When a user pointed out that it was rude, a fan replied, “That wasn’t rude, Salman Khan is under death threats right now, the security is doing their job perfectly."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan revealed that he wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited movie, Tiger 3. The superstar was speaking at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

“Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though,” he added.

Earlier this week, Salman Khan had also shared a picture from the sets of Tiger 3 and revealed that he got injured while lifting a dumbbell.

Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders , he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao .Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/nyNahitd24— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 18, 2023

Tiger 3 is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will have an extended cameo in the film.