Salman Khan Sets IIFA 2023 Stage On Fire With Power-packed Performance, Inside Videos Go Viral

Salman Khan brought the house with his power-packed performance at the IIFA Awards 2023. Having taken place at Abu Dhabi this year, the Bollywood superstar was seen taking the centre stage and performing some of his biggest hits, including the song Yentamma from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor seemed to be having a ball as he danced on stage. He was also seen venturing into the crowd and greeting fans in the audience.

In videos from the ceremony, Salman was seen kicking off his power-packed performance with Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and followed it up with songs such as Seethi Maar, You’re My Love from Partner, Jhoote Do Paise Lo from Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai From Sultan.

Salman Khan made headlines throughout the IIFA 2023 weekend. While he was seen swiftly dodging a wedding proposal on camera from an international journalist, he also made the headlines for greeting Vicky Kaushal on the green carpet after videos of the superstar’s bodyguard pushing aside Vicky went viral.

Although Salman did not react to the viral clip, Vicky told the media there, “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is busy with the shooting schedule of Tiger 3. Last week, Salman shared a picture from the sets of Tiger 3 and revealed that he got injured while lifting a dumbbell.

Tiger 3 is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will have an extended cameo in the film.