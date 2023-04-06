Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Will Begin Filming Tiger vs Pathaan in 2024; Siddharth Anand to Direct

Bollywood’s losing streak at the box office has been revitalized by the super success of Pathaan. The action-packed blockbuster, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, marked the official launch of Aditya Chopra’s proposed Spy Universe, and its success has given filmmaker Siddharth Anand the confidence to take the project to new heights in the future.

Now, the highly anticipated crossover featuring Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) and Tiger (Salman Khan), tentatively titled Tiger vs Pathaan, is set to be directed by Siddharth Anand. This comes after it was announced that Ayan Mukerji will be directing ‘War 2’.

Siddharth, who directed the record-breaking action spectacle ‘Pathaan’, has established himself as a master of the genre. The film, from leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films, will begin principal photography in January 2024, sources close to the studio confirmed to Variety.

The upcoming action-packed film will reportedly continue the storyline of War 2, as its plot is linked to Tiger Vs. Pathaan. Aditya Chopra has finalized the film’s basic plot and is currently working on the screenplay with master storyteller Shridhar Raghavan. Reportedly, both Salman and Shah Rukh have agreed to the concept and have allocated their schedules. Shooting is expected to commence next year, with a tentative early 2025 release date.

The spy universe created by YRF also comprises the initial two movies of the Tiger series - Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The third installment of the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan once again, is slated to hit the screens during the Diwali festival in November.

