Salman Khan Shares Adorable Family Photo To Wish His Fans On Eid Ul Adha

Salman Khan on Thursday treated his fans and followers by sharing a heartwarming photo featuring his entire family on the occasion of Eid Ul Adha. The actor took to social media to extend warm wishes to his fans.

In the picture, the actor can be seen posing with his two brothers, actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, his two sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and his parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak. The actor leaned his cheek to his mother’s cheek. Actress Tabu commented with red heart emojis and actress Tina Datta replied, “Eid Mubarak Sir.” “EID UL ADHA MUBARAK”, read his caption. The picture quickly went viral and garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans and well-wishers.

A fan wrote, “My family man, the purest human being.Eid Mubarak!” Another user commented, “Apko bhi Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak Bhaijaan.” Another wrote, “Bhaijaan Is Hiding His Body So That No Once Can See Sir’s Abbs.” Others dropped red heart emojis.

Take a look at the photo here:

EID UL ADHA MUBARAK pic.twitter.com/9ytammlKJG— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 29, 2023

On the work front, the actor is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show has been garnering a lot of views. He will be next seen in Tiger 3, which is set to release on November 10. Katrina Kaif will be seen in the lead role, Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Ridhi Dogra, Angad Bedi, and others in key roles.

Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that the 57-year-old actor is not in a hurry for script selection. “Salman has been approached by a lot of filmmakers, which includes some from his own camp. But for the first time in his 30-year career, there isn’t a film lined up to start any time soon,” revealed a source close to the development.

Reportedly, Salman Khan will be shooting for Tiger vs Pathaan in the first quarter of 2024 with Shah Rukh Khan. With spectacular visual effects, the film is expected to be the biggest cinematic event of Indian Cinema.