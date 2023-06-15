Salman Khan Shares Real Story Behind His Signature Bracelet In Viral Video, Watch

Salman Khan is known for his magnetic persona. He never fails to impress his fans with his style but his iconic blue bracelet always takes away all limelight. Fans are curious to know why he wears it. Well, in an old video, the actor revealed the reason behind it wearing always.

In the video, we can see him dressed in black formals and standing on a stage when a fan asked him about his bracelet. He said, “My father always wore this. And when I was growing up and it used to look cool on his hand. And I used to like how kids play with things I used to play with his bracelet. And then when I started of like working he got me the exact one. And this stone is called Feroza. Apparently there are only two living stones that what they say. And one is a Greek and one is a Feroza. This is the turquoise. And what happened with this if there’s any negativity coming on to you. First this takes it. It gets vein in them and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Reels (@being__reels)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called Salman Khan Reels. “Story Behind Salman Khan’s Bracelet,” reads the caption posted along with the video. One of the fans wrote, “That’s why he is not getting married, because his stone takes all his problems”.

Recently, an old video of Salman Khan and director Sooraj Barjatya conversation went viral. The actor in the video shared how he has once asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali to spend some time with Barjatya and learn patience. In the video, Salman and Sooraj Barjatya are seen sitting and talking about they understand each other. Salman is seen praising Uunchai director and he is also talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor said, “And the best quality ever that he has as a director which every director should have is his temperament. The way he is on the set. I worked with other directors also. And I also named a director and I have also given that director his example. One day I saw Sanjay Leela Bhansali yelling, apparently he does that quite a lot. I tell him you should go out and hang out with Sooraj for a bit yaar. Just go and see how Sooraj Barjatya directs. What is this throwing things, stuffs like that. Toh he was like yeah yeah I just went losing it.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He was last seen Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co starring Pooja Hedge.