TV actress and Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur will once again tie the knot on March 18. She got engaged to Nikhil Patel in January. Nikhil has a daughter and Dalljiet has a son from their previous marriages. Shalin and Dalljiet’s son’s name is Jaydon. After their divorce in 2015, Jaydon has been living with his mother Dalljiet. As a single mother, she has been paying attention to the good education and health of Jaydon. Now, not many people know that Bollywood actor Salman Khan shares a special connection with Dalljiet Kaur’s son Jaydon.

Dalljiet Kaur was seen in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. She had won everyone’s heart including that of Salman Khan. In a recent interview with ETimes, Dalljiet Kaur talked about her marriage, her relationship with Shalin Bhanot and the connection between their son Jaydon and Salman Khan. She said that Salman Khan knows everything about her and Jaydon.

Dalljiet Kaur added that Salman Khan is very protective of Jaydon. She added that she is very happy about her son. “When Salman Khan sir told Shalin in Bigg Boss 16 that his ex has found someone, I came to know about it within a few minutes of the shoot. My reaction was - Oh my God, what I did not announce and sir has already said about it on national TV," Dalljiet further said.

Dalljiet Kaur added, “Salman has been a part of Jaydon’s journey since I was in Bigg Boss 13. He remains protective about my life. Not that I am in touch with him but he knows everything about us. He is very protective of Jaydon," the Kulvaddhu actress added. Dalljiet Kaur also said that Salman Khan’s blessings are always with her and her son.

On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot participated in Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant. He reportedly fell in love with Tina Dutta. Later, there was a fight between Tina and Shalin. There has been no official confirmation about the current status of their relationship since Bigg Boss 16 concluded.

