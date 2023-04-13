Salman Khan Shows Off His Massive Quads After Killer Leg Workout, Says 'Halat Kharaab'

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release this month. Amid promotions, the actor is making sure to take some time out for his workout regime. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram account to give a glimpse of his workout session.

Sharing a bundle of photos from his leg day session, Salman wrote, “Love hating legs day. Halat kharaab @beingstrongglobal #BeingStrong #KBKJ.” Actor Siddharth Nigam commented, “sabki yahi halat hoti hai after leg day I can feel it But Still bring it on.” Meanwhile another fan wrote, “THE OG FITNESS ICON”.

Salman Khan has undergone a massive transformation for his character in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. At the grand trailer launch event of his film, the actor took the audience by storm when he unbuttoned his shirt to flaunt his eight pack abs.

Several videos of the same have been shared on social media. In order to shut down trolls, Salman was seen unbuttoning his black shirt, while the paparazzi and fans cheered for him. Previously, Salman faced a lot of backlash on social media as few users had commented that the 57-year-old actor’s toned physique was a result of visual effects (VFX) and not the gym.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is all set to release on April 21. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The movie is touted to have all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama and romance.

Besides this, Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3. This action entertainer is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role and has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Salman recently had an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as well.

