Salman Khan Shows Off His Ripped Body In Shirtless Pic; Fans Say ‘Tiger Is Back…’

Salman Khan, who has been enjoying the success of his recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has once again set the internet on fire with his latest Instagram post. In the photo, he can be seen relaxing in a swimming pool, flaunting his well-toned muscles. The picture has been making rounds on social media, with fans going gaga over the actor’s impressive physique.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is seen showing off his well-toned back as he enjoys pool time. He wrote in his caption, “Back to life, back to reality." Many have taken to the comments section to praise him for his dedication to fitness, with some even asking for tips on how to get a body like his. They praised him a lot. A fan also wrote, “His back pose is more famous than your favourite faces." A comment also read, “Kya back hai (What a back)." One more fan commented, “Hollywood has Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dwayne Johnson and Sylvester Stallone… We have Salman Khan (fire emoji).”

Salman Khan has always been known for his passion for fitness, and the actor is often spotted working out rigorously to maintain his chiseled body. He is a fitness icon for many, and his dedication to staying in shape is an inspiration to his fans.

Apart from his fitness routine, Salman Khan is also known for his acting skills and has a massive fan following in India and around the world. The actor has been in the news recently for his upcoming projects, including his much-anticipated film, “Tiger 3," which is the third installment in the popular “Tiger" franchise. Salman will be reprising his role as the lead character, Tiger, in the film, which is expected to release later this year. The action film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu around Diwali, and will also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

