Salman Khan Sports Lungi In 'Kisi Ka Bhai...' Song Yentamma Teaser; Ram Charan To Join Him Too?

Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Over the last three months, the actor has introduced the audience to the distinct flavour that the music of his Eid 2023 release has to offer. While Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi and Bathukamma songs of the film are already ruling headlines, Salman is now all set to unveil the next song, a Hindi-Telugu fusion titled Yentamma.

On Monday, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan unveiled the teaser of Yentamma, which features Salman and Venkatesh in a lungi. The song is sung by Payal Dev along with Vishal Dadlani. Rapper Raftaar has also added his tadka to the song. Payal has also composed the song whereas the lyrics have been written by Shabbir Ahmed.

However, what caught everyone’s attention in Yentamma teaser is something else. The teaser ends with a mystery man joining the dance floor alongside Salman and Venkatesh. If reports are to be believed, the man is none other than Ram Charan. Earlier, there have been reports of Charan being spotted with Salman and Venkatesh on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Hyderabad. If the buzz is to be believed, Yentamma is one of its kind dance number featuring Salman, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Ram Charan. The song will be released on Tuesday, April 4. Watch the teaser of the song here:

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid i.e on April 21, 2023.

