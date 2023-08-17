Salman Khan Steals The Spotlight With His SWEET Gesture For AP Dhihllon; Ranveer Singh Reacts

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took the internet by surprise as he arrived at the screening of Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon’s docu-series ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Salman is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated movie Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif. Interestingly, not just Salman, but actor Ranveer Singh also came to support AP Dhillon.

The sensational trio also posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. In one of the videos, Salman can be seen asking AP Dhillon to stand in centre as they pose along with Ranveer. This sweet gesture by Salman has been winning several hearts on the internet. Even Ranveer seems visibly impressed by it.

As per a statement, ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ follows the rapper’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur, a small village in Punjab, to the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, where he has become a renowned global music sensation.

The series preview will take the viewers into the world of the Brown Munda taking them through his Insane journey from a small village in Punjab to ruling the hearts of millions across the globe.

Sharing more details about the project, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said, “Stories of triumph and success will always find resonance among viewers, and AP Dhillon’s journey to self-made superstardom is one that is intriguing and inspiring. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is the first ever docuseries to dive into the dynamic world of Punjabi hip-hop and explore the origins of one the most prominent faces of the musical zeitgeist we’re currently witnessing.”