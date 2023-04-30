Salman Khan 'Stood By' Sooraj Pancholi; Messaged Him THIS After Jiah Khan Case Verdict

Days after Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case, the actor has now revealed that besides his family, it was the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who stood by him. In a recent interview, Sooraj mentioned that even though Salman is not his father’s ‘friend’, he stood by him throughout.

“I was an AD (Assistant Director on Ek Tha Tiger and he had told me that he will produce my first film. I was accused in 2013 two years before that film (Hero) came out, and he still produced that film and stood by me. He has done more than anyone else for me, but I know my limits and I won’t exploit that bond. I have met him a hundred times, but never for work," Sooraj told Bombay Times.

Sooraj further revealed how Salman was the first person he texted after getting out from court on April 28 after the verdict. “He was the first person I messaged as soon as I left the court. He had told me, ‘Sooraj, if you know in your heart that you haven’t done anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about’," he added.

The ‘Hero’ actor also talked about getting acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case and told the entertainment portal, “I knocked on everyone’s door for work in these last 10 years. Corporates and studios didn’t want to work with someone who had travel restrictions and a sword dangling over his head. They wanted me to have a clean chit first. I feel reborn now and I am ready to work."

Earlier this week, Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted by a special CBI court in the Jiah Khan death case, citing a lack of evidence against him. Sooraj was present in the court along with his mother, veteran actress Zarina Wahab.

Jiah Khan was found hanging at her home by her mother, Rabia Khan in June 2013. Khan had also allegedly written a 6-page letter describing her relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Following Jiah’s death, her mother accused Sooraj and his family of ‘mistreating’ Jiah. He was then booked for abetment of suicide. Sooraj was even arrested but was later released on bail.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

