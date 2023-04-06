Salman Khan Teaches Raghav Juyal To Drape a Mundu In This Hilarious BTS Yentamma Video; Watch

Over the past three months, Salman Khan has been promoting the music of his upcoming Eid 2023 release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The campaign kicked off with a romantic ballad, Naiyo Lagda, and was followed by a lively Punjabi dance number, Billi Billi, a soulful track called Falling in Love, and Bathukamma. Ahead of the release, Salman Khan was preparing to reveal his trump card – a Hindi-Telugu fusion song titled Yentamma, that released on April 4.

To add to the entertainment quotient, the team has now released the behind-the-scenes video of the making of the song. The cast in the BTS video exudes an infectious energy! The behind-the-scenes video offers a sneak peek into Salman Khan and Venkatesh’s fun times on set. The video shows Khan teaching dancer-actor Raghav Juyal how to wear and dance in a mundu (dhoti). Raghav, an acclaimed dancer himself, seems to be having a lot of fun showing off his dancing skills on the sets! In fact, if the BTS video is anything to go by, both Salman Khan and Venkatesh seemed awestruck by Raghav’s power-packed shots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial)

Yentamma is composed by Payal Dev with background vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and Raftaar. The song was released earlier this week, featuring Salman and Venkatesh in lungis. The visuals showcase the rich culture of South India, with a dash of Salman’s signature style. The song also features a special appearance by Ram Charan, who joins Salman and Venkatesh in sporting bright yellow shirts, mundu, and black boots while performing a simplified version of his hit RRR track, Naatu Naatu. The co-stars, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari, too, can be seen grooving to the song.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. The cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, and glimpses of Abdu Rozik, Bhagyashree, and others.

