Salman Khan Teases Vijendra Singh, Says He Taught Olympics Winner Boxer How To Punch In Movies

Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is all set to release on Eid. At the much-awaited trailer launch event, Salman’s co-star and Indian boxer Vijender Singh talked about working with the actor and how he learned not to box while filming the action sequences.

At the event held in Mumbai yesterday, Vijendra was seen heaping praises for Salman and then Salman interrupted and joked about how he taught him not to box and not hit hard. “Nahi, bhai the toh nervousness sab chali jaati hai. Bhai time se aate the, time se khatam hota tha, time se sab log ghar jaa ke so jaate the," the boxer explained before Salman intervened and said, “Achi timing ke saath ye maarte the."

“Inko aisa lagta tha ye ring mein hai," the superstar added. He went on to tease Vijendra by saying, “Salman Khan Vijendra ke saamne react nahi kar sakte the iska ye matlab nahi ke dard nahi ho raha tha. Usko bhi tajub hota tha ke de raha hoon usko, bina gloves ke, aur ye liye jaa raha hai. Baad mein inko bolna pada ke bhai, har body ka muscle palak ban chuka hai, ab thoda aaram se. Uske bawajood inko control nahi tha. End end mein jaa ke, last shot mein (seekh gaya)."

The event was also attended by other cast members including Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. Veteran Telugu star Venkatesh also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is all set to release on April 21. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film, the movie is touted to have all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama and romance.

Besides this, Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3. This action entertainer is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role and have a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Salman recently had an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as well.

