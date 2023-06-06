Salman Khan Tells Kangana Ranaut 'Kya Kamaal Lag...' In Viral Video; She Says 'SK, Why Do We...'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared a memorable moment with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan via an old video. Kangana Ranaut re-posted a video clip on her Instagram Story from the time when she had made an appearance in Salman Khan’s popular TV show, Dus Ka Dum.

In the video, which is now going viral all over the internet, Kangana is seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor’s popular song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in front of Salman Khan. The actress also wears a ghagra choli while performing on the song. After her performance, Salman tells her, “Kya kamal lag rahi hai (How beautiful you are looking).”

Sharing the video on Monday, Kangana Ranaut wrote in her Instagram Story, “OMG!!! SK why do we look so young?? Does that mean we aren’t anymore?” She also tagged Salman.

Fans got super excited to see the old video and flooded it with lots and lots of compliments on social media. One user wrote, “Collaborate??? Darling, I am already planning their wedding." Another one said, “They are kinda cute together.. maybe Kangana should have done Sultan." For the uninitiated, Sultan had been in news more for its leading lady rather than Salman Khan. Kangana reportedly rejected the movie, as ‘Sultan’s dates were clashing with Vishal Bharadwaj’s ‘Rangoon’ and she chose the latter.

On the work front, Kangana has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming directorial venture, Emergency. In the film, she portrays the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. She is now shooting for Raghava Lawrence-starrer Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu. She also the aerial action thriller Tejas, in which she portrays the role of an air force officer.